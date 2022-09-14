How to help Waco compete for grant to fund free, 3-year concert series in East Waco

WACO, Texas — Creative Waco is asking for community support to receive a grant to fund a free, three-year concert series that would take place in East Waco.

The $90,000 Levitt AMP grant would provide enough funds for up to 30 free concerts to be hosted at the new Bridge Street Plaza stage between 2023 and 2025.

Just 36 cities are in the running and Waco is the only Texas city. The community-voted grant requires Waco to be in the top 20 by the time voting closes on September 21 at 7 p.m. Then, the city would move on to the next round and need to be a top ten finalist in order to receive the grant.

You can vote for Waco on the Levitt website or by texting "WACO" to 866-267-2023.