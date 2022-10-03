Hit-and-run in Killeen leaves 1 dead, search for suspect ongoing: Police

KILLEEN, Texas — The search continues for a driver responsible for running over a male pedestrian in Killeen, police said.

Around 9:12 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Upon arrival, Killeen police said they discovered an unconscious male lying in the roadway.

At 10:22 p.m. that same night, police said the male victim was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

Killeen police report that the male pedestrian had been crossing Fort Hood Street at the time of the incident, going from the east side to the west.

Police said a greyish/black SUV-type vehicle heading northbound in the inside lane of South Fort Hood Street had initially struck the male pedestrian.

Killeen police report that the SUV failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene.

Witnesses on the scene have since reported to authorities that said SUV had no active headlights.

A second vehicle, also traveling behind the SUV, is reported to have struck the male pedestrian as well, Killeen police said.

Killeen police noted the second vehicle, a Nissan Murano, came to a stop.

The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this fatality is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or by going online.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Killeen police believe the vehicle received front-end damage along with a broken headlight following the crash.