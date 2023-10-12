History of the Día de los Muertos Parade in Waco

WACO, Texas — It is a day to honor those who are no longer with us.

“It is celebrated differently in all Hispanic countries and different areas of Hispanic countries. Everybody celebrates it differently,” said local artist Julie Cervantes.

Día de los Muertos was the first-time local artist Julie Cervantes honored her late daughter’s memory.

“I created a piece of artwork honoring my daughter who passed away. It was a piece symbolizing my daughter who passed and daughter now. It was them playing together,” Cervantes said.

It is also a reason Julie is making a giant skull for this year’s Día de los Muertos parade.

“It goes in front of the convention center, and everybody swoops around. Even when you're in the parade you get to see the parade and this guy will be right there,” Cervantes said.

She has been involved with the Waco parade ever since it started in 2021.

“We were in the middle of the pandemic, and we had nothing to do. I wrapped up an art show and my friend wrapped up a fashion show. Then wallah! We had this idea of putting art, with fashion, with Día de los Muertos,” Cervantes said.

Now in its third year, hundreds in Waco will flood the streets of downtown with music, floats and more.

“Skulls are important. As well as the alebrijes, the spirit animals. Another big thing is sugar skulls and ofrendas. Ofrendas are a big part of it because it’s personal and you make one to honor family,” Cervantes said.

It's an event for everyone to learn about the culture and celebrate the life and death of their loved ones just like Julie honors her daughter.

The parade is on Saturday, October 28 at 4 p.m. in Downtown Waco. After the parade they will have a festival with music, food, dancing and more.