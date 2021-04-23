Harvest on 25th forced to temporarily shut down after electric fire damages entry, kitchen

WACO, TX — Harvest on 25th has been forced to temporarily shut down after an electric fire tore through the restaurant's entry and kitchen, leaving a trail of damage.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the fire sparked in the front room. Thankfully no one was in the building and the complex as a whole only experienced minor smoke damage.

"There are no words to describe how devastating this is for our team, especially Toby and Juanita, who built Harvest on 25th from the ground up," the post read. "We’ve all poured so much love and care into the space and into building a community around feeding your body & soul well."

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started to help rebuild the restaurant.

Harvest on 25th will be closed until further notice. For updates, follow their Facebook page.

