Watch
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Harvest on 25th forced to temporarily shut down after electric fire damages entry, kitchen

items.[0].image.alt
Harvest on 25th
Untitled design - 2021-04-22T215143.775.png
Posted at 10:01 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 23:05:17-04

WACO, TX — Harvest on 25th has been forced to temporarily shut down after an electric fire tore through the restaurant's entry and kitchen, leaving a trail of damage.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the fire sparked in the front room. Thankfully no one was in the building and the complex as a whole only experienced minor smoke damage.

"There are no words to describe how devastating this is for our team, especially Toby and Juanita, who built Harvest on 25th from the ground up," the post read. "We’ve all poured so much love and care into the space and into building a community around feeding your body & soul well."

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started to help rebuild the restaurant.

Harvest on 25th will be closed until further notice. For updates, follow their Facebook page.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education