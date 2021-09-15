Harker Heights police investigating aggravated assault, shooting

The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating an Aggravated Assault that occurred Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at 8:37 a.m. at the 800 block of Interstate Highway 14. A vehicle traveling westbound on IH-14 reportedly fired a shot at another vehicle near Seton Hospital.

The car was dark in color, according to the police department. Harker Heights police are asking for the public's help in locating this driver and vehicle.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, with no further threat to the community.

Anyone with information can contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 953-5400 and select option 2, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477, and online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You may remain anonymous.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no other information available.