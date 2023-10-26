Greater Waco YMCA shows off renovations with phase one soft opening

WACO, Texas — Jazbeen Ahmad and her family have been members at the Greater Waco YMCA for more than seven years and a Board Member for the last two.

"I feel like the y is wonderful for families," Ahmad said.

"Parents can exercise and we have child watch."

She told 25 News she was so excited to see the renovations and be a part of the soft opening of phase one on Thursday.

"I got to see it for the first time yesterday and everything looks amazing," Ahmad said.

The Y partnered with Extraco Bank about three years ago to start planning this multi-million-dollar project, then spent the last six months under construction. This phase included the workout area, Extraco Land child area, front reception and lobby.

"The space is much more open when you walk in," Ahmad said.

"There's a seating area and there's coffee which we didn't have before so you can take a break and reflect before you start your day."

"I think the Y today is night and day difference of what it was," said Mark Reynolds with Extraco Bank.

"Clearly it was about 18 years since the last renovation. There was some upgrades to equipment and things, but it was ready for a significant face lift."

Construction is not done just yet. Phase two is still in the works and will focus on the rest of the facility including the pools.

"Those are going to be major updates the I think the community will really embrace," Reynolds said.

Phase two is expected to wrap up in early 2024.