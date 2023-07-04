Fireworks aren't fun for all; how to ensure everyone feels safe during holidays

WACO, Texas — Fireworks are fun, but they can also be scary for some.

Dogs can hear up to five times better than the average person, so the explosion that comes with fireworks can be terrifying to a pet.

"They're significantly more loud and harmful causing pain to pets than it does to humans," Julie Morriss with the Humane Society of Central Texas told 25 News. "That in itself is just overwhelming to me."

Morriss said the shelter sees more animals come in during the Fourth of July than any other time of year because they can get scared, break out and take off running in search for safety.

"Our animal control officers will be getting an insurmountable amount of calls," Morriss said. "Most dogs are injured dogs or injured and lost cats and they need a safe place to come so they can be reclaimed. Our intake will be huge."

While it is important that you're keeping your pets safe and making them feel comfortable during the fireworks, they may not be the only ones who could be scared during this time. Loved ones who are veterans might also be struggling with the loud noises.

Counselors at the Veteran One Stop say it can sound very similar to explosions or gunfire, which can be triggering for people who struggling with PTSD.

"I absolutely hear the veterans that I work with talk about how holidays like these are triggering to them," counselor Ashely Rosenstein said. "It becomes a topic of discussion around this time of year."

For veterans concerned about noises they might hear, it's recommended to find celebrations without fireworks or have a safe space to go if it does get too loud.

"One thing we talk to our veterans about is having something like a coping skills box," Rosenstein said. "A box that has items that provide distractions for them or something that eases the senses."

For both people and animals who might be scared, staying indoors with the lights on and music or TV playing can helpful.

"That would help drown out some of the booms and bangs of the celebration process and keep your pet feel safe inside the home," Morriss said.

If you absolutely have to leave your pets outdoors, make sure your fence is secure and that your pet has a collar with a tag that has your information on it.