Female suspect arrested for injury to a child causing death: Waco Police

WACO, Texas — A female suspect has been arrested by the Waco Police Department as part of an injury to a child investigation,

On Wednesday, police said they arrested 33-year-old Margaret Crosby and charged her with Injury to a Child Causing Death.

In late September 2023, police said they received a Child Protective Services referral regarding the investigation.

Once detectives began working on the case, they said they learned that 3-month-old Amir Crosby had been taken to the hospital for physical injuries and multiple health issues.

Amir passed shortly after receiving medical attention, police said.

The Waco Police Special Crimes Detectives are awaiting an autopsy report for an offical cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

