Farmer Veterans Coalition opens new location in Waco

WACO, Texas — When Damon Cleaton first retired from the Army, he wasn't sure what was next.

"I was trying to figure out what to do. I grew up in Fredericksburg with the orchards and farming and I thought you know what, I'm going to get back into that," he told 25 News.

That's when he found the Farmer Veterans Coalition.

"That's one of the things that got me into farming," Cleaton said.

"I was able to get a $5,000 grant from the farmer veterans coalition and that allowed me to buy my first equipment."

Cleaton's 4E Farms was started in 2016 as a test bed with a few seeds. It has now grown into a six-acre farm with a nursery, and two green houses where they host classes for other veterans.

"It's really therapeutic for us because we still have that focus, we want to go out and grow things and take care of the land. We get solace working in the soil, in the land," he said.

"Every time you plant a seed, you're looking towards the future and that's a good thing for a veteran."

More veterans are now going to get a similar opportunity. The Farmer Veteran Coalition opened their first Texas office in Waco on Thursday.

Executive Director Jeanette Lombardo said she's so excited to see the organization continue to grow because it helps so many people in different ways.

"There was veterans coming back home that needed to find their new purpose of their next mission in life and we had a lot of people retiring out of the agricultural sector," she said. "The average age is very high and we need new farmers and ranchers to replace them."

New farmers are also partnered with other members in the area. This allows them to form a mentorship, but also rebuild those deep connections often formed in the military.

"They help each other, they utilize the same land, they share equipment," Lombardo said.

"It's really veterans helping veterans, it's peer helping which helps with farm stress and financial stress issues."

"You share similar backgrounds, similar experiences," Cleaton said.

"Once you're out here, you share new experiences with them. Agriculture is the same way where you tend to work hard and stick together and that's what I like about it."

People interested in learning more about the Farmer Veteran Coaltion can stop by the new location on Austin Avenue.