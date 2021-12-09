'End of Watch' announced for Waco Police Department's K9 Kempi

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department announced the "End of Watch" for its K9 Kempi.

According to the Police Department, K9 Kempi was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor and passed away on Nov. 18. A private funeral will be held for K9 Kempi on Dec. 16

The Police Department says K9 Kempi enjoyed the past year in retirement.

K9 Kempi was born in the Netherlands and started serving as a personal protection dog when he came to the United States.

While serving as a personal protection dog, he and his owner were in a helicopter crash. His owner did not survive and the family returned K9 Kempi to the kennel where he was found.

However, the kennel felt that with K9 Kempi's experience, he would make a great police dog.

In March of 2014, K9 Kempi began working with Waco Police as certified as a dual-purpose canine.

K9 Kempi proved to be a tremendous asset to the Waco PD where he specialized in narcotics detention and patrol.

Throughout his time, K9 Kempi was responsible for 112 apprehensions, 244 narcotics sniffs, recovering and assisting in the following:

6,310 grams of marijuana

4,676.96 grams of cocaine

45.31 grams of heroin

5,589.11 grams of methamphetamine

353.27 grams of ecstasy

1,130.86 grams of misc. narcotics/pills

$36,147 in US currency

89 Building Searches for suspects

48 Area Searches for suspects

28 Article Searches for evidence

69 Tracks for suspects

766 Misc. and warrant deployments

Responded to 1,428 calls for service

Participated in 863 hours of training

"K9s are just as valued as officers at the Waco Police Department and loved by not only those at WPD but in the community as well. This is a hard loss for all and K9 Kempi will truly be missed," said the Police Department.