One teen dead after drowning at Lake Waco: Waco Police

WACO, Texas — Authorities said one teen is dead after drowning in Lake Waco on Friday evening.

Officers and units with the Waco Police Department and Fire Department responded to Lake Waco near Speegleville Park around 6:30 p.m.

Diving rescue teams with the fire department pulled a 19-year-old male from the water.

Police officers said the male was swimming with friends in an area marked as a no-swim zone. The male's friends told police that when he went underwater they did not see him return for air. After a few moments they called 911.

Next of kin has been notified. Police said they will release the deceased's name at another time.

