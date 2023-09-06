Watch Now
Double up as a police officer and firefighter with Woodway Public Safety

Woodway Public Safety Department
Posted at 6:27 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 07:27:47-04

WOODWAY, Texas — Woodway Public Safety is hiring first responders who can double as both police officers and firefighters.

Back in May, 25 News introduced you to the new chief Khalil El-Halabi and told you about his incredible life story that took him from growing up in a war zone to immigrating to America and being inspired by 9/11 to protect and serve.

The chief oversees a team of 30 public safety officers.

"They devote their life to this," Chief El-Halabi told 25 News. "I'll get a text message at 1 a.m. in relation to a case and it will be like a eureka moment. By the time I get there, they've already solved the case."

According to the department, the starting salary is from $64,000 to $78,000 a year.

Recruits will be sent to the police and fire acadamies.

Woodway offers pay for education and certification.

You can find our in-depth interview with the chief where we get to know the man behind the badge and the childhood that shaped his future.

