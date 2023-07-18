Deep in the Heart film festival to show documentaries highlighting people with disabilities

WACO, Texas — Deep in the Heart Film Festival is bringing dozens of films to Waco this weekend. Two of which might leave viewers feeling inspired.

"You Have No Idea" and "Into the Spotlight" are both raising awareness on living life as a person with a disability.

"You Have No Idea" Director Alexander Jeffery told 25 News it was important to the crew they show both the positive and negatives in their documentary.

"We tell the whole story which also focuses on the challenges, but also focus on the joy and the way that Evan impacted his community," Jeffery said.

"That's a really important angle and I think it needs to be seen."

The film follows the story of Jeffery's neighbors growing up in Arkansas. Evan is man who was diagnosed with autism as a child and the film shows how his community came together to support his family.

"One of the things we try to do with the movie is show it's not a huge commitment to make a huge difference in someone's life," Jeffrey said.

"Evan's community is built around somebody showing up for maybe an hour a week, or a family member showing up once a month."

Community support can be crucial for people living with disabilities. It also plays a large role in "Into The Spotlight".

"We honestly just feel like we have a great story to share," said Director Michelle Cox.

"It's for them and in their words completely."

The unscripted film highlights a community program which allows people with disabilities to write, produce and star in a play in Dallas. This is the thirteenth year for the program, which has gotten so popular there is a waiting list to participate.

"We believe that it is a story to share," Cox said.

"We dive into the home life and all sorts of aspects of several cast members. It allows us to get into their mind, into their thinking, into their world."

The crew behind both films say they aim to inspire and encourage people of all abilities.

"So many people with any level of disability can see themselves on stage and see what an inspiration this community is," Cox said.

"Seeing yourself on screen is so important," Jeffery added. "Representation truly matters."

"Into The Spotlight" will play Friday at 8 p.m and "You Have No Idea" Saturday at 5:30 p.m.