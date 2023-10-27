Community invited to participate in public Día de los Muertos ofrenda

WACO, Texas — Eric Linares helped design an ofrenda, or an altar with offerings to loved ones who have passed, for Día de los Muertos. It's now sitting at the Waco Memorial Funeral Home for the community to visit.

"I love the idea of a community ofrenda," he told 25 News. "The tradition is done at the home, and you have your family members that you place up, but whenever we do these at the community it just shows that you're not alone. Everyone has lost loved ones and we're celebrating their lives together."

Linares has set up community ofrendas in Waco for Día de los Muertos since 2019.

"We can share from our culture, from our people to everyone," said Linares. "It's something I think everyone can get value from to reflect on life and then also to remember your ancestors and loved ones."

For Mexican-native Yenny Brnch, she said it's exciting to see her culture here in her new home.

"It really means a lot to all of us that are out of our country," she said. "Finding that where you live now, it's so amazing because you can feel close to your roots."

While she's happy to teach others about the holiday, she wants to make they understand what it's all about if they plan to celebrate.

"It's not a Mexican Halloween thing," said Brnch. "It's actually more than that, it's a tradition, it has culture behind it. It brings new generations and connects it with old generations."

The meaning behind the holiday is to recognize your family members who have passed and celebrate their lives here on earth.

This is traditionally done around an altar covered in offerings or ofrendas that includes candles, flowers, food and pictures.

"When you are basically setting up the altar, you basically want to ask the spirits of your loved ones to find their way back to your home and welcome them back," Brnch said.

For Mexican families, this keeps the spirits of their ancestors alive.

"Your loved ones will never be gone if you can remember them," Brnch said.

"It's honestly an opportunity for everyone to reflect on both their loved ones and the idea of mortality," Linares said.

The altar will be on display until November 2. The funeral home will then host a presentation about the holiday and host a ceremonial walk through the cemetery.