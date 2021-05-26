Community committee recommends changes for some Waco ISD campuses

WACO, TX — A Waco community committee is recommending changes for some Waco ISD campuses.

The committee has been studying long-term facility needs and is recommending building four new schools, Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School, and Kendrick Elementary School.

This would require a bond estimated at $376 million. These campuses are sixty years old or older and new facilities will help provide a modern learning environment that other students within the district already have.

"We'll be looking to add more collaboration spaces and modernize our facilities in such a way that they facilitate the kind of learning that we want for our students. And so these schools will look very different than the schools that currently exist," said Dr. Susan Kincannon, Waco ISD Superintendent.

In order for a bond to be added to the November ballot, the school board would have to call for a bond election by mid-August.