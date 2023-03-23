City of Waco prepares for Trump visit, announces traffic changes

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco shared more about its preparations to host former President Donald Trump's first rally of his 2024 campaign on Saturday.

City officials are managing traffic and public safety for the event in partnership with the campaign and various levels of law enforcement.

"The airport is not a common place for an event, but the good thing about the airport is the availability of land [and] flat terrain," the city's parks and recreation director, Jonathan Cook, told reporters on Thursday.

"So it really does lend itself to an event like this."

The city is expecting 15,000 people to attend the rally at the Waco Regional Airport on Saturday. Setup was already underway as of Thursday afternoon.

Attendees are asked to travel to the airport via Steinbeck Bend.

12 parking lots will be made available by the city in the area, with overflow lots on standby.

Passing traffic can use Washington Lane and Rock Creek Road to avoid the intersection of Steinbeck and 19th Street, which is expected to have heavy traffic on Saturday.

According to the city, the Trump campaign paid the city $60,714.27 for city services involved with the rally.

"We've been working with law enforcement agencies of all different branches and levels to plan this event," Cook said on Thursday. The city said safety is its top priority.

Scheduled flights arriving and departing at Waco Regional Airport should not be affected, according to the city.

Passengers will have a separate drive to the airport, through Karl May Drive. With heavy traffic in the area, the city recommends they arrive for their flight early.