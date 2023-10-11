China Spring mom competes on 'Wheel of Fortune'

CHINA SPRING, Texas — A local mom will be on National TV competing in her favorite game show, Wheel of Fortune.

China Spring Resident Debra Mollé has watched the show since she was little—and now, she watches it with her family. This is her audition video, it was filmed by her son, JJ, in their driveway.

They submitted the video back in March. Three weeks later she took a personality test and auditioned. In July she got the final call that she was chosen as a contestant for the show.

“There are only a few things in life that really impact your memory bank and just overall, really this experience was definitely up there. My wedding in 2008, the birth of my child and now Wheel of Fortune,” Mollé said.

Congratulations once again! Mollé said it was a lot of work and had to film from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. She said it was all worth it—plus, she was able to bring home some money.