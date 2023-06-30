Child sex abuser sentenced to 7 life terms

WACO, Texas — It took a McLennan County jury just 30 minutes to sentence a Waco man to seven life sentences, one for each of his sexual assault crimes against children, the district attorney's office said.

Luckus Moore, 58, learned his fate on Thursday after being found guilty over a four-day trial.

“There is no time limit on when we will bring justice to those who sexually abuse children,” McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said about the case.

Evidence from 12 witnesses were presented by prosecutors stating that Moore had repeatedly abused a relative during the 1990s and early 2000s when the victim was a child.

The victim came forward years later as an adult to report the abuse to authorities.

A 20-year sentence on two counts of sexual assault of a child was also assessed by the jury. Judge Thomas West ordered that one of Moore’s 20-year sentences be stacked on top of his life sentences.

Waco Detective Kim Clark conducted the investigation that enabled the prosecutors, Assistant District Attorneys Tara Avants and Liz Buice, to prove Moore’s guilt.

“The jury rendered maximum justice and ensured that Luckus Moore will never abuse another child,” Avants and Buice said. “The success of this prosecution was based upon the victim’s bravery, and the work of an incredible team of detectives, investigators and professionals who collaborated to give justice to this courageous survivor.”