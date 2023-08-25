Child sex abuser sentenced to 20 years

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A jury has found Charles Jovan Williams guilty on two of seven counts of indecency with a child by contact.

Williams has been sentenced to 18 years on his first count, and two years for his second. Judge Thomas West stacked William's sentence, making him serve a consecutive sentence of 20 years.

According to an indictment, Williams had been sexually abusing Jane Doe, a pseudonym, across a period of several years from October 2012 to March 2017.

The indictment states that the offenses occurred when Jane Doe was a child younger than 14-years-old.

"Thankfully Judge West and this jury sent a strong message to our community that sex offenders will be punished and victims will be heard. When our children are abused, we all suffer, and our office will not stop prosecuting those who commit these awful acts." said McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens.