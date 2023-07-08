Child and officer being treated after Woodway condo fire: WPSD

WOODWAY, Texas — A child and one officer are being treated after a fire broke out in a Woodway condominium early Saturday morning, according to the Woodway Public Safety Department.

The fire has been put out.

Authorities sent units to the Woodway Condominiums at 1518 Western Oaks Drive in response to a call about "fully engulfed apartments" just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, WPSD said.

The child is being treated for possible smoke inhalation and an officer is being treated for heat exhaustion.

No other serious injuries have been reported.

One building was completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.