Cecily Aguilar to be sentenced Monday for role in Vanessa Guillén's murder

WACO, Texas — Cecily Aguilar will be sentenced Monday for her role in the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was slain more than three years ago on Fort Cavazos.

Authorities say Aguilar’s boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, bludgeoned Guillén to death with a hammer on April 22, 2020 inside an armory room on post.

Prosecutors say Aguilar helped Robinson dismember, burn and then bury Guillén’s body along the banks of the Leon River outside of Belton, where police later found her remains more than a month after she was first reported missing.

When authorities confronted Robinson on July 1, he shot and killed himself.

Aguilar was placed under arrest the same day on federal second-degree felony charges for trying to delete phone records implicating her role in the crime.

July 6, 2020 marked the first federal court appearance for Aguilar where a judge set her preliminary hearing for July 14.

At that hearing, she pleaded not guilty to all three of her charges by a federal grand jury indictment: one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence, and two substantive counts of tampering with tampering with evidence.

After a judge denied several motions by Aguilar’s defense team to dismiss evidence and a confession, Aguilar was indicted on 11 counts for her role in Guillén’s death.

On November 29, 2022 Aguilar finally pleaded guilty to four of the 11 counts: one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or misrepresentation.

Aguilar faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million dollar fine.