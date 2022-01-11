CBP: Child sex offender arrested while attempting to re-enter the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry arrested a man with an outstanding warrant out of Waco for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The arrest was made on Sunday at the Juarez Lincoln International Bridge. A CBP officer referred 43-year-old Erick Omar Lopez Cruz for a secondary inspection while processing commercial bus traffic arriving from Mexico, said a CBP press release.

Cruz, a Mexican citizen and United States Lawful Permanent Resident, was confirmed as having an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department.

“Our frontline officers help keep our communities safe by apprehending travelers with outstanding warrants for a variety of crimes, including those of a sexual nature that impact children,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

CBP said officers confirmed the warrant to be active and turned Lopez Cruz over to the custody of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.