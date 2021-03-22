Cameron Park Zoo invites followers to participate in virtual benefit concert

The Cameron Park Zoo is inviting followers to participate in a virtual benefit concert by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) called "All Together for Animals."

"As you know COVID-19 has had a dire impact on your Zoo," Cameron Park Zoo said on their website. "Due to the pandemic, we are dealing with the financial impact every day as we still need to feed, care, and provide medical attention for your favorite animals!"

To help raise immediate funds, AZA member facilities have teamed up with some of today’s top country artists to do a fundraising concert on March 31.

This concert is an exclusive opportunity to AZA member facilities, which includes Cameron Park Zoo.

The benefit concert will feature streamed original performances from Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shy Carter and Wynonna.

The event emcee is Cody Alan, host of Country Music Television’s Hot 20 Countdown and of iHeartRadio’s CMT After Midnite and CMT Radio Live.

The event will be streamed on Wednesday, March 31st at 7:00 PM CDT.

Cameron Park Zoo said for a $30 contribution – half of which directly benefits Cameron Park Zoo – you will receive access to the “All Together for Animals" concert.

During the show, viewers will have the opportunity to make additional donations in real time, with proceeds directly benefiting their local zoo or aquarium.

Find more information HERE.

