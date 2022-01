WACO, Texas — The Bosque County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man out of Waco.

John Walter Mauhar, 50, was last seen Friday at the Little Rocky Lodge in Laguna Park.

Mauhar is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing about 220 pounds with brown eyes and brown beard.

He suffers from medical conditions that leave him disoriented at times, following his treatments and medications.

(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at (254) 435-2362.