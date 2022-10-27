Bicyclist dead after being hit by 2018 Ford Expedition: Waco police

WACO, Texas — A bicyclist is dead after a crash in Waco last night, police said.

At 9:08 p.m. this Wednesday, officers were dispatched near South 18th Street and Connor Avenue on reports of a fatal crash, according to the Waco Police Department.

Upon arrival, Waco officers said they located a male bicyclist who was hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition.

Police said the bicyclist, Ernest Mclemore, 31, was then taken to a hospital where they later died.

Next of kin have since been notified.

Waco police said the driver of the Ford was cooperative with the investigation and officers on the scene.

No arrests have been made since.