Baylor gets No. 1 seed for second straight NCAA Tournament

WACO, Texas — Defending national champion Baylor is a No. 1 seed for a second straight NCAA Tournament.

The Bears are the top seed in the East and open the tournament Thursday close to home in Fort Worth, Texas. Baylor will play Norfolk State.

Kentucky is the No. 2 seed and opens Thursday in Indianapolis against Saint Peter’s. Purdue is the No. 3 seed and plays Yale on Friday in Milwaukee.

Saint Mary’s is the No. 5 seed and plays Thursday in Portland, Oregon. Saint Mary’s will play either Wyoming or Indiana, who will meet first in Dayton, Ohio, for the No. 12 seed.

Marquette as coach Shaka Smart’s third different team in the NCAA Tournament plays No. 8 seed, North Carolina, on Thursday in Fort Worth.

Murray State is a seven seed and plays No. 10 seed San Francisco on Thursday in Indianapolis. This is San Francisco’s first tournament berth since 1998.