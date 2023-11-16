Baylor fan sinks 96-foot putt to win $5,000

WACO, Texas — Any golfer knows the game brings as many headaches as it does great moments.

That’s especially true on the putting green, where slick surfaces can make for a long day.

But it wasn’t a long night for a Central Texan navigating 96 feet of hardwood.

Marvin Griffin stroked in a full court putt at the Baylor men’s basketball game Tuesday night.

The crowd went nuts, and Marvin took home $5,000 — and then some.

“There were three putts,” he tells 25 News. "Someone asked me if I wanted to try it [...] I made the first short one for $200, missed the second and then.”

Then, the “Golf Gods” shined their light on the 52-year-old during a timeout.

“When it got three quarters of the way I thought, ‘This thing is going in,' and boy, it went in. Wow. The next move is just to jump and scream. Then, you hear the crowd going crazy — that's a great feeling,” Griffin said.

The clip posted by Baylor has been shared thousands of times on social media. Even ESPN picked up the footage, as did CBS.

It’s a moment the retired fire medic says he’ll never forget.

“The people were so warm, it was awesome. It really was Southern hospitality.”