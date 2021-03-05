Baylor Board of Regents approves construction of $2.5 million Autism Clinic

WACO, TX — The Baylor University Board of Regents has approved the construction of a $2.5 million Autism Clinic.
The center will be a part of the Department of Communication Science and Disorders in the Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences. It will be built in repurposed and renovated space within the Cashion/ Hankamer complex.
According to Baylor, the clinic will include autism-specific clinical research spaces focusing on:
- Concussion management
- Voice, reading and social thinking
- Motor sensory labs
- Preschool and toddler age accommodations
The finishes will be specific to the needs of clients with autism. There will also be research lab and graduate student space within the clinic.