Baylor Board of Regents approves construction of $2.5 million Autism Clinic

WACO, TX — The Baylor University Board of Regents has approved the construction of a $2.5 million Autism Clinic.

The center will be a part of the Department of Communication Science and Disorders in the Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences. It will be built in repurposed and renovated space within the Cashion/ Hankamer complex.

According to Baylor, the clinic will include autism-specific clinical research spaces focusing on:



Concussion management

Voice, reading and social thinking

Motor sensory labs

Preschool and toddler age accommodations

The finishes will be specific to the needs of clients with autism. There will also be research lab and graduate student space within the clinic.