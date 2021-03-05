Menu

Baylor Board of Regents approves construction of $2.5 million Autism Clinic

Source: KXXV
Baylor University
Posted at 2:31 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 15:33:27-05

WACO, TX — The Baylor University Board of Regents has approved the construction of a $2.5 million Autism Clinic.

The center will be a part of the Department of Communication Science and Disorders in the Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences. It will be built in repurposed and renovated space within the Cashion/ Hankamer complex.

According to Baylor, the clinic will include autism-specific clinical research spaces focusing on:

  • Concussion management
  • Voice, reading and social thinking
  • Motor sensory labs
  • Preschool and toddler age accommodations

The finishes will be specific to the needs of clients with autism. There will also be research lab and graduate student space within the clinic.

