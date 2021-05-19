Asking for community help: Coming together to fix a roof for someone in need

WACO, TX — James Macwhorter is known as a man that will do anything for his neighbors. He fixed anything that was broken and in the meantime neglected his own home.

We first brought you this story on 25 News after his neighbor posted on Nextdoor for help. Well, they were able to find a contractor to fix the roof but they're still needing to raise money for supplies.

Until they have the means to purchase the supplies the roof can't be fixed.

$2,000 is needed to complete all the work necessary. Pedro Delarosa is the owner of DLR Construction and remodeling is taking his own time to fix the roof. Delarosa went out last week to see what damage was caused and it was much worse than anticipated.

"I came and inspected it a few days back and it’s going to need a bit more than repairing it’s going to need a complete new roof and we’re hoping to get that accomplished," Delarosa said.

Along with raising money, they hope a few volunteers will help Delarosa with the repair as he cannot do it himself.

They're hoping to fix the roof on Saturday, June 5th. If you would like to volunteer some time to help you can contact Millie Woods at 254-224-6046.

Donations to raise the $2,000 can be donated at Bancorp South in Waco. The account is named under "Fix The Roof."