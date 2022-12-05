Watch Now
Air Force-Baylor matchup in Armed Forces Bowl features RBs

Baylor.jpeg
(AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
(AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
Baylor running back Richard Reese (29) breaks through a tackle of Kansas State safety Josh Hayes (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Waco, Texas.
Posted at 6:28 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 20:14:05-05

(AP) — Air Force (9-3, Mountain West) vs. Baylor (6-6, Big 12), Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

LOCATION: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Air Force: RB Brad Roberts, school-record 1,612 yards rushing, 134.3 yards per game, 15 TDs, went for at least 100 yards in 10 games.

Baylor: RB Richard Reese, Big 12 offensive freshman of the year, school freshman-record 962 yards rushing, 14 rushing TDs rank second among FBS freshmen.

NOTABLE

Air Force: Roberts carried 35 times for a career-high 187 yards in regular-season finale against San Diego State, Falcons are on a four-game win streak.

Baylor: Bears finished regular season with three straight losses, all against ranked opponents.

LAST TIME

Baylor 38, Air Force 7, Oct. 22, 1977.

BOWL HISTORY

Air Force: Falcons are 14-13-1 in bowls, including 1-4 in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Baylor: Bears are 14-12 in bowl games; in a bowl for the 11th time since 2011, first time in Armed Forces Bowl.

