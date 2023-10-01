2 suspects wanted in aggravated robbery investigation in Waco: Police

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department said they are looking for two suspects wanted in an aggravated robbery investigation that occurred on September 24.

Waco Police Department

Police said the male and female suspects entered a convenience store on Sept. 24 in the 2400 block of Robinson Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities said the suspects were trying to take multiple items without paying for them, and when an employee confronted them one of the suspects fired a weapon while leaving.

No injuries were reported.

The Waco Police Department need help identifying these individuals and encourage anyone with information to call in an anonymous tip to Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP (4357) or submit a tip online at the Waco Crime Stoppers website here.

The department said tips that lead to an arrest could lead up to a $2,000 reward.