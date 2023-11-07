Watch Now
1 pedestrian dead after being hit by 18-wheeler on I-35 in Waco

Posted at 4:43 PM, Nov 07, 2023
WACO, Texas — One female was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning after being hit by an 18-wheeler on I-35.

According to the Waco Police Department, the victim was found deceased, laying in the roadway, at around 8 a.m. near the Northbound exit of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when officers responded to the accident.

Part of the interstate was shut down for three hours while crews cleared the scene.

Next of kin has been notified — this is an ongoing investigation and the female's identity will be released at a later date.

25 News will provide updates and additional details as they become available.

