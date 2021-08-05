Marlin ISD to provide free school supplies for all students during backpack drive

MARLIN, TX — Marlin ISD will be supplying a free backpack stuffed with school supplies to all of its students this school year.

“We want to help lessen the burden for families as much as possible,” Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Galloway said. “We hope the free supplies help build excitement for Marlin ISD students and allow families to focus on transitioning to a brand new school year.”

The Marlin ISD logo is embroidered on all the backpacks and each one contains all the supplies and materials that students need to prepare for the school year.

Fully registered students will be able to pick up their backpack at Marlin Middle School on Friday, August 6 and Monday, August 9 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Students must be registered by Thursday, August 5 to qualify, registration can be completed at any Marlin ISD campus.

