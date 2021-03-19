Man in Washington County dies after his vehicle rolls over him

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A man in Washington County has died after his vehicle ran over him Thursday evening around 5:32 pm.

A 62-year-old Houston man was working on his vehicle after it broke down on the side of Highway 290 in Washington County.

According to a DPS spokesperson, the vehicle began rolling down eastbound on Highway 290 when the driver attempted to get in the vehicle.

The driver was not able to get in the vehicle and it continued rolling over him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Authorities have not released his name as next of kin have not been notified.

The investigation is currently ongoing and no other information was made available.

