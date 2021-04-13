Man found in Lampasas wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in Bexar County

LAMPASAS, TX — Lampasas County Sheriff's Office received a call on April 11, at approximately 6:55 pm in regards to a 50-year-old man that was wanted in Bexar County for a sex offense.

According to Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Mason was believed to be hiding at a rural property in the 800 block of Private Road 1236.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office then contacted Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and learned that Mason was wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, which is a 2nd Degree Felony with a recommended bond of $150,000.00.

Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Deputies, in collaboration with Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, accessed the rural property and took Mason into custody without incident.

Mason was jailed at the Lampasas County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Bexar County.