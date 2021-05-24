Major hit and run on US 190 in Milam County leaves one dead, two in the hospital

MILAM COUNTY — On Sunday, May 23, 2021, Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major hit and run involving multiple vehicles on US 190, just north of Milano.

A 20-year-old male from Cameron was traveling southbound on US 190 in a 2016 Hyundai Sonata.

A 29-year-old female from Bellville was traveling behind the Hyundai in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee.

An unknown black sedan was traveling northbound US 190 approaching the vehicles.

A 31-year-old female from Killeen was traveling behind the black sedan in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.

The black sedan and the Chevrolet Malibu began to pass simultaneously in a marked no passing zone.

The sedan collided with the Hyundai's right side with its right side. The sedan continued to travel northbound after failing to stop and render aid after the collision.

The Chevrolet Malibu collided with the Jeep at the edge of the west bar ditch.

An 11-year-old passenger in the Chevrolet Malibu was not properly secured in the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries during the crash. She was pronounced deceased on the scene at 3:30 PM by Milam County Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Andy Isaacs.

Drivers and passengers of the Jeep and the Chevrolet Malibu were transported to Temple area hospitals.

The black sedan and the driver are unable to be identified at this time.

Texas DPS is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information regarding this crash.

If anyone has any information, or information identifying the black sedan and/or its driver, please contact the Milam County Sheriff’s Office at 254-697-7033.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

