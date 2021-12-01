Major crash in Lampasas County leaves one person dead, three others hospitalized

LAMPASAS COUNTY — One person has died following a major crash in Lampasas county on Nov. 30.

The crash happened on FM 2657, one mile south of Copperas Cove, around 11:22 a.m. and left 82-year-old James Roger Fielder of Briggs, Texas, dead.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a major crash involving two vehicles.

Fielder was driving a 1998 Toyota RAV SUV and was traveling northbound on FM 2657 when he struck a concrete storm drain and crossed into the southbound lanes.

A 2012 Honda Pilot SUV, operated by a 40-year-old woman from Kempner, Texas, was traveling southbound and collided with the Toyota.

Fielder was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle.

Lampasas Justice of the Peace Camron Brister pronounced Fielder dead on the scene.

The 40-year-old driver of the Honda, a 6-year-old girl and a 38-year-old woman were transported to Advent Medical Center for treatment.

An investigation into the crash is still open and ongoing.

Texas DPS would like to remind motorists to always wear their safety belts, whether they are driving or riding as a passenger in a vehicle.