LIMESTONE COUNTY — The Limestone County Emergency Management announced that a major accident has shut down Highway 14 near LCR 404.

In a Facebook post, Limestone County Emergency Management said multiple air medical choppers are expected to land to help the multiple people reported injured.

Please avoid the area if possible.

No other information was made available.

