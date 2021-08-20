Black Business Month Spotlight: Heirs Table

WACO, Texas — Local baker turned chef, Natasha Jarmon turned her hobby into a dream job.

With Haitian and Creole roots, you can always find Jarmon whipping up something tasty at Heirs Table.

Before swinging over to the savory side of food, she started off as a baker.

"Cupcakes, cookies, pastries. I do all," Jarmon said.

But , she's known for her big, elaborate cakes.

"I had a cakery here. It was called Sweet Embellishments. I was actually the first black female here in town to have a cakery and that was back in 2007," Jarmon said.

Then, she became a private chef. She's cooked for people all over Central Texas making a big name for herself. So much so that when the pandemic hit, Jarmon's phone was ringing off the hook.

"People were still hungry. They're calling. They're like 'hey, can you come and do this. We just want to have a few people over. Can you come and make food for us.' It really helped. The pandemic, it was a blessing in disguise to me because it helped me open my business earlier," Jarmon sad.

Two years ahead of schedule, her business is one like no other.

It's not really a restaurant. Though, you can dine in and host parties.

It's not just a cooking class but you can still learn to cook.

"I call it a food emporium because everything pertaining to food and entertainment is what I do," Jarmon said. "I love what I do. I am passionate about what I do. I love children. I love people. I love cooking. I love cooking all kind of stuff."

When you come to Heirs Table, you'll surely feel that love, too.

"My thing is, I pride myself on customer service. I go above and beyond for my customers and they'll tell you that," Jarmon said.

RECIPES:

Truffle Fries

Ingredients

• 4 Russet potatoes (skin on, scrubbed and rinsed)

• 2 Tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

• 1 Tbsp olive oil

• 1 Tbsp dried parsley

• 1 tsp kosher salt (omit or reduce if using truffle salt)

For Garnish

• 1 Tbsp Truffle oil

• 2 Tbsp fresh parsley (finely chopped)

• 1 tsp Truffle salt (optional, add more to taste if needed)

• Shake and enjoy hot!

Crawfish Burgers

Yields: 6 servings

Ingredients

• 3 tablespoons butter, divided

• ½ cup chopped onion

• ½ cup chopped celery

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

• 1 tablespoon Creole mustard

• 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

• ½ teaspoon Creole seasoning

• 1 large egg, lightly beaten

• 30 saltine crackers, crushed

• 16 ounces cooked crawfish tails, chopped

• 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

• Dill Sauce (recipe follows)

• 6 hamburger buns, halved and toasted

• 6 leaves green lettuce

• 2 tomatoes, thinly sliced

Instructions

1. In a medium skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a large bowl.

2. Stir in mayonnaise, mustard, Worcestershire, Creole seasoning, and egg. Add crushed crackers and crawfish, stirring to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 2 days. Shape mixture into 6 patties.

3. In a large nonstick skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add half of patties, and cook until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Repeat procedure with remaining 1 tablespoon butter, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and remaining patties.

4. Spread desired amount of Dill Sauce onto toasted buns. Top bottom halves with lettuce, tomato, and crawfish patties. Cover with bun tops. Serve immediately.

Crawfish Boil Quiche

Makes 1 (9-inch) deep-dish quiche

Ingredients

• 1 (30-ounce) package frozen shredded hash browns, thawed and squeezed dry

• ⅓ cup chopped green onion

• 6 tablespoons butter, melted

• 1½ teaspoons Creole seasoning, divided

• 1 cup chopped andouille sausage

• ½ cup chopped red bell pepper

• ½ cup chopped celery

• 1½ cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

• 8 ounces cooked crawfish tails, chopped

• 7 large eggs

• ½ cup half-and-half

• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

• 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

• 2 cups fresh baby arugula

• ½ cup fresh parsley leaves

• ½ cup halved grape tomatoes

• ½ cup fresh corn kernels

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Spray a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate with cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, stir together hash browns, green onion, melted butter, and 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning. Press mixture firmly into bottom and up sides of prepared pie plate.

3. Bake until golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°.

4. In a medium skillet, cook sausage, bell pepper, and celery over medium heat until sausage is browned and vegetables are tender. Spoon mixture into prepared crust. Sprinkle with cheese and crawfish.

5. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, half-and-half, and remaining ½ teaspoon Creole seasoning; pour over crawfish.

6. Bake until center is set, 35 to 45 minutes.

7. In a medium bowl, whisk together lemon juice, oil, mustard, and horseradish. Add arugula, parsley, tomatoes, and corn; toss to coat, and season to taste. Serve with quiche.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.



