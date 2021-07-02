Lampasas Police discover two credit card skimmers on gas pumps

LAMPASAS, TX — Lampasas Police have discovered credit card skimmers on gas pumps at a Stripes Convenience Store.

Police say two credit card skimmers were found on gas pumps at the Stripes located at 801 North Key Avenue.

It is not known how long the skimmers had been on the pumps.

Lampasas Police officer Eric Hernandez responded to the call and was able to remove the skimmers.

If you or anyone you know purchased fuel from this location, check your bank and credit card states immediately.

Police recommend people go inside the store to pay for fuel as this is the best option to avoid skimmers.

If you find that you have been a victim at the Stripes in Lampasas, please report it to the Lampasas Police Department at (512) 556-3644.

