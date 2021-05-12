Humane Society of Central Texas offering free adoptions of every dog to prevent euthanization

CENTRAL TEXAS — The Humane Society of Central Texas announced on its Facebook page that they are at maximum capacity and will have to start euthanizing dogs by the end of the week.

The Humane Society said they need to get 60 dogs out of the shelter by Sunday at 1p to free up space.

Several businesses have stepped in to sponsor the adoption of every dog until Sunday at 1p, meaning adoptions are free.

The Humane Society has several dogs, most of which are dog-friendly and family-friendly.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is open Monday from 1p-6p, Tuesday to Friday from11a-6p, and Saturday from 10a-5p. This Sunday they will be open from 10a-1p.