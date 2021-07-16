Hill County Sheriff's Office warning against new phone scam attempting to impersonate police

HILL COUNTY — The Hill County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new phone scam where scammers attempt to impersonate Hillsboro Police.

On July 15, 2021, the Hill County Sheriff's Office received a fraud complaint call that involved a phishing call that would change the caller ID to say the Hillsboro Police Department.

The scam caller would inform the victim their bank account had been comprised and they needed to immediately withdraw money from their account and purchase game cards then give the numbers on the back of the card to the caller.

Hillsboro Department of Public Safety says this type of scam is all too common.

Scammers will take the game card ID and will then remove the funds from the card with no way for the victim to recover the funds.

Caller ID is not always correct and any information can be confirmed by calling the correct number from a directory.

Police Departments, and normal business operations, never request money be added to a secondary payment card.

