Franklin ISD elementary school to close for one week due to COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN, Texas — In a letter to Franklin ISD families, the district announced Roland Reynolds Elementary School would be closed due to COVID-19 cases.

The letter says the campus will be closed from Friday, Sept. 10 to Friday, Sept. 17.

Friday, Sept. 10 will be considered a student holiday and will not need to be made up in the future.

Students will begin to access their online learning program from Monday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Sept. 17.

Face-to-face instruction will resume on Monday, Sept. 20.

Students who need assistance with internet access will be able to pick up the equipment at the campus on Friday, Sept. 10 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

If you're unable to come during this time, call the front desk to arrange a time for pick up.

