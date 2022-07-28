Watch Now
West Point cadets getting a taste of real Army life at Fort Hood

Posted at 3:06 PM, Jul 28, 2022
FORT HOOD, Texas — For the past couple of weeks, West Point Cadets have been embedded with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood.

The goal is to give the soon-to-be Army officers a chance to get a real-world feel for what they are signing up for, once they graduate and become Commissioned Officers.

From learning the massive level of administrative duties of an officer to intense training, the cadets are getting a taste of real Army life on post; even getting a chance to hit the demolition range to set off explosives with 3CR Engineers on Wednesday.

