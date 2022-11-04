Trailer released for ‘I Am Vanessa Guillen’ documentary on Netflix

Over two years after her death, Netflix has released the trailer for the ‘I Am Vanessa Guillen’ documentary.

According to Netflix, the documentary will cover Army Spc. Guillen's dreams of serving her country.

"When a young Mexican-American soldier vanishes from a U.S. Army base, her family leads an international movement to find her and expose ongoing corruption within the military ranks," reads the synopsis for the documentary. "Vanessa Guillen always dreamed of joining the U.S. Army, but after reporting being sexually harassed at Fort Hood in Texas, she disappeared."

'I Am Vanessa Guillen' drops on Netflix on November 17.