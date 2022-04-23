Sustainment troops prove they're unsung heroes at the National Training Center

FORT IRWIN, CA — For weeks the 1st Cavalry Division troops from Fort Hood have proven themselves at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin California and doing so on a massive scale.

To do that, they need supplies and that is where the sustainment troops come in.

”Sustainment drives OP tempo," said COL Anthony Wilson, Commander of 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade. "In order for the combat platforms to be able to perform the way they were designed to perform. Sustainment and logistics have to be there to support them for them to be able to do what they were designed to do.”

They are providing the troops with what they need to win the battle.

”I manage all the munitions for the brigade and supporting elements. Nothing could move without us as far as being able to shoot in war or peace time.” said CW2 Konkista Drake. Chief Warrant Officer 2 for ammunition, 15th Brigade Support Battalion.

Sustainment doesn’t just provide ammunition and fuel to keep the vehicles and fight going, they provide water and other essentials to keep the soldiers going.

”So, it’s all the fundamental parts that keep the soldiers going in the field. Whether it’s food and water to sustain the soldier or the class 9 parts, the ammunition to keep the combat platforms going," said COL Wilson.

Their job makes them unsung heroes on the battlefield.

”Sustainers are the least appreciated at times. However, when we're able to deliver and get the things we need to the appropriate areas, we get that respect.” said CW2 Drake.

From the box, they had a message for all the families missing their sustainment soldiers while they were at NTC.

”NTC, it’s very stressful, it’s very challenging, but I've given 110 percent of everything I have out here and my soldiers have too.” said CW2 Drake.

Truly keeping the train moving on the battlefield of NTC.

While the 1st CAV troops are heading home the 3rd Cavalry Regiment is gearing up for their turn in the NTC box in the coming weeks.