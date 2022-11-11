Watch Now
Reward offered for information on motorcycle accident that killed Fort Hood soldier in August

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward of $5,000 for credible information leading to the identification of the vehicle and person(s) involved in an accident in August resulting in the death of a Fort Hood Soldier. Any persons having information regarding this incident should contact the Army CID Central Texas Field Office at 254-319-0718, crime stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html. Persons wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable.
Posted at 8:11 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 21:11:48-05

A $5000 reward is being offered for information on the hit-and-run motorcycle accident that killed a Fort Hood soldier in August.

The reward comes from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division. The soldier was identified as 23-year-old Jesse Robert Cruz from Fort Hood who died from his injuries on August 13,

Cruz was leaving Joker’s Bar and Grill in Killeen and heading north on Clear Creek Road, according to police.

"Just before the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Mohawk Drive, Cruz lost control of his motorcycle, and was thrown from the motorcycle onto the road and struck by a passing vehicle which fled the scene," said the release.

Investigators are now looking for a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan model Acura TL.

"The vehicle would have sustained damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle," said the release. "The vehicle may have already been repaired."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Army CID Central Texas Field Office at (254) 319-0718, crime stoppers at (254) 526-8477, or go online.

