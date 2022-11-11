Reward offered for information on motorcycle accident that killed Fort Hood soldier in August

A $5000 reward is being offered for information on the hit-and-run motorcycle accident that killed a Fort Hood soldier in August.

The reward comes from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division. The soldier was identified as 23-year-old Jesse Robert Cruz from Fort Hood who died from his injuries on August 13,

Cruz was leaving Joker’s Bar and Grill in Killeen and heading north on Clear Creek Road, according to police.

"Just before the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Mohawk Drive, Cruz lost control of his motorcycle, and was thrown from the motorcycle onto the road and struck by a passing vehicle which fled the scene," said the release.

Investigators are now looking for a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan model Acura TL.

"The vehicle would have sustained damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle," said the release. "The vehicle may have already been repaired."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Army CID Central Texas Field Office at (254) 319-0718, crime stoppers at (254) 526-8477, or go online.