Injured veterans participating in Project Hero's Texas Challenge ride will cycle through Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, TX — Fort Hood officials will welcome approximately 40 injured veterans and their supporters as they cycle through the installation as part of a 300-mile Texas Challenge ride.

The veterans will cycle through Fort Hood at 9 a.m. April 15 on the fourth day of their six-day, 300-mile Texas Challenge 2021 ride, which will be held April 12-17 from Austin to Arlington.

The 2021 Texas Challenge is part of a larger program sponsored by Project Hero.

Founded in 2008, Project Hero is a national non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans and first responders affected by Post Traumatic Syndrome and Traumatic Brain Injury.

The project aims at achieving rehabilitation, recovery, and resilience in the participants' daily lives.

The riders will depart at 10 a.m. from the III Corps Headquarters building for the next leg of their journey to Waco, Texas.