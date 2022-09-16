Historic ceremony caps a week of Fort Hood celebrating 101 years of 1st Cavalry Division

FORT HOOD, Texas — All week soldiers on Fort Hood have been celebrating 101 years of the 1st Cavalry Division defending America.

For over 100 years the 1st Cavalry Division has answered the nation’s call to take up arms against those who would do harm.

That is why the division has spent this week celebrating that legacy for CAV Week.

”CAV Week is an opportunity for us to break away from the day-to-day norm and celebrate the 101st anniversary of our division. Which is America's first team,” said Cpt Taylor Criswell, public affairs officer with 1st Cavalry Division. “It is the only cavalry division in U.S. Army and we are proud of our heritage.”

Special events, multiple sports competitions and more, all capped off with a massive ceremony to honor the history of the CAV.

”We took a couple days to go back and put a fine point on our drill and ceremony and I think it showed today in the pride, in their discipline, and their pride in the 1st Cavalry Division,” said MG John B. Richardson, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division.

While soldiers and their families took the time to have a little fun, veterans of the 1st Cavalry Division got a chance to see that the division is still going strong.

”Each group of new troopers that comes into the Division has new challenges that they have to meet and the leadership that I trained is training them,” said Dennis Webster, 1st CAV Division Seargent Major from 1996-98. “So, it’s all well and good.”

The historic moment was something General Richardson said he was honored to be part of.

”I draw a lot of strength and determination from those who came before us, and I try to pass that on to the next generation,” said MG Richardson. “So, events like this, and taking a week to celebrate the history of the division, helps us reach back because we’re focused every day on the future.”

CAV week was not only a chance for new soldiers to learn the history of the 1st Cavalry Division, but it was also a chance for veterans to remember their time in the CAV.

It is a celebratory look back at how the division has defended the country in every war since its founding over a century ago.