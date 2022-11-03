Historic cavalry brigade at Fort Hood gets new commander

FORT HOOD, Texas — A historic cavalry battalion at Fort Hood is now under new leadership.

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team is known as the Ironhorse Brigade and has been fighting for America since 1917.

The iconic cavalry brigade that originally served on horseback now welcomes a new commander as cannon fire boomed across the installation.

”At the helm now is a commanding officer of extraordinary talent, Col. Chris Dempsey,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson, Commanding General of 1st Cavalry Division. “An engaged and empathetic leader who has a proven track record at every echelon of command.”

Ironhorse’s new commander, Col. Chrostopher Dempsey, said he is ready to take the reins.

”I feel great,” said Col. Dempsey. “This is a tremendous honor and privilege to be a commander at any level, but especially of the historic brigade in this historic division.”

The first order of business was to get to know his troops.

”I am going to make myself available to all of the different battalions that are out training, at NTC, and doing all the things that Ironhorse soldiers do,” said Col. Dempsey.

Ironhorse Brigade is currently spread out across the country, training to be ready to fight when their nation calls, and Col. Dempsey now leads that charge.